Left Menu

Prabodh Saxena appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary

Before his appointment as the new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, Prabodh Saxena held the position of ACS for Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics and 20-point Programme.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 10:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 10:33 IST
Prabodh Saxena appointed Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sukhvinder Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh has appointed 1990 batch IAS and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Prabodh Saxena as the new Chief Secretary of the state. Orders in this regard were issued at 11.15 pm on December 31.

The Sukhu Government has made a number of changes in the administrative ranks starting with Chief Secretary RD Dhiman. Dhiman has been shunted out and Saxena, an IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary, according to official notification.

Before his appointment as the new head of the state bureaucracy, Saxena held the position of ACS for Finance, Planning, Economics & Statistics and 20-point Programme. On December 28, several other changes were made in the IAS ranks of the state. According to the official notification of the Himachal Pradesh Government, IAS officers Vivek Bhatia, Hemraj Bairwa and Kiran Bhadana were transferred.

While Bhatia has been posted as Principal Private Secretary-cum-Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Bairwa was given additional charge of Director of the Department of Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, minorities and Specially Abled, apart from being the Mission Director of National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh. Kiran Bhadana, on the other hand has been given the additional charge of the post of Director, Information and Public Relations, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla apart from being the Special Secretary (MPP & Power, NCES and Industries).

Apart from the IAS officers, postings of a number of officers from the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service were also reshuffled on the last day of the year. The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government took charge in December after defeating the BJP. Congress won 40 seats in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023