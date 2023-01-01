JSW Group mulls foray into EVs, to manufacture 4-wheelers

Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate JSW Group is considering a foray into the manufacturing of electric vehicles, according to a top official of the group.

''The group had examined EV manufacturing plans earlier also but now it is becoming attractive,'' JSW Group Chief Financing Officer Seshagiri Rao told PTI.

The manufacturing of EVs is being discussed actively at the group level, he said while divulging JSW Group's plan to expand its presence into more sectors.

The group is looking to manufacture four-wheelers, Rao said.

When asked about details of the manufacturing location, he said it is yet to be decided.

On the timeline for the launch of an EV manufacturing facility, he said, ''it (plan) is at advanced stages.'' JSW Group company JSW Steel owns and operates a one million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant at Salem in Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures auto-grade steel at Salem plant and supplies the high-value steel to automobile companies including the EVs makers.

Besides, the USD 22 billion group has a significant presence in sectors like energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)