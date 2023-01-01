Left Menu

PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on January 3

30 am via video conferencing.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:39 IST
PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress on January 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3 at 10:30 am via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the focal theme of this year's ISC is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment".

It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this. "The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation," the PMO said in a statement.

A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists. Several other programmes will also be organised alongside ISC. Children's Science Congress will also be organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children.

Farmer's Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture. Tribal Science Congress will also be held, which will also be a platform for the scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.

The first session of Congress was held in 1914. The 108th annual session of ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, which is also celebrating its centenary this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023