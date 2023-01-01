India records 265 new Covid cases in 24 hours

The country recorded 265 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday. It was added that 1,209 Covid cases recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the recovery rate to 98.8 per cent. India's active caseload is currently at 2,706 and the daily positivity rate is 0.17 per cent, according to the data from the ministry.

The government said a total of 220.10 crore vaccine doses, which consisted of 95.13 crore second dose and 22.40 crore precaution ones, were administered till now. As many as 64,239 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, India reported 226 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. India on Friday recorded 243 new cases of Coronavirus.

Amid the global surge of infection from the Covid-19 virus, all international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Ministry sources on Thursday. As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all states and Union Territories in case of another wave.

A recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, because of BF.7 variant which is believed to be the major factor behind the surge including in countries like China and the US. (ANI)

