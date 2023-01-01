Left Menu

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude felt in Bay of Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 13:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake originating at a depth 36 km, was felt at 10.57 am on the first day of the New Year.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 10:57:11 IST, Lat: 17.55 & Long: 93.49, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS tweeted. On the day, as per the readings from the centre, another earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale occured in North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar at 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," National Center for Seismology tweeted in the morning hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

