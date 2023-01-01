Prayer meet organised in memory of PM Modi's mother in Gujarat's Vadnagar

A prayer meeting was organized in memory of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PM's ancestral home in Gujarat's Vadnagar on Sunday. The prayer meeting was held between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, who also attended a prayer meeting said that Heeraben presented an invaluable heritage to Mother India like PM Modi. "May the soul of Heeraba rest in peace. Heeraba presented an invaluable heritage to Mother India like PM Narendra Modi," said Rupala.

Former MP Rajubhai Parmar said, "We come here to attend the prayer meeting of the mother of PM Narendra Modi. Her life went ahead with a lot of struggle. May God give strength to PM Narendra Modi and his family to fight this grief." Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. PM Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

The Prime Minister joined the funeral procession and shoulder her bier, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. Along with his brother, PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire. The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

After her death, the prime minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end. "I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and a life dedicated to values.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. 'Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi' (work using your brain and live life with purity)," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)