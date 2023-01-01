Left Menu

Dense fog engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Dense fog engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad lowering visibility in many areas.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 13:58 IST
Dense fog engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
Visual from Moradabad in UP (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, lowering visibility in many areas. As per India Meteorological Department, Moradabad will witness a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum temperature of 16°C while very dense fog will persist today.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a thick blanket of fog also engulfed resulting in reduced visibility. On Saturday, IMD predicted similar weather conditions have been predicted over the northwestern part of the country during the next five days.

Earlier on Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days. Dense fog is expected over Himachal and Uttarakhand during the next 3-4 days; West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next two days. Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

The department has predicted a cold wave over Himachal on January 1, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan till January 4, and Delhi from January 3 to 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023