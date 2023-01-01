Left Menu

Phari: This winter delicacy of Kashmir helps people there stay warm

With its smoky flavour and delicate texture, the traditional dish of Kashmir, Smoked fish (or Phari) is commonly found in Western countries of the world.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 14:03 IST
Phari: This winter delicacy of Kashmir helps people there stay warm
A woman cooking Phari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With its smoky flavour and delicate texture, the traditional dish of Kashmir, Smoked fish (or Phari) is commonly found in Western countries of the world. The smoked fish is considered one of the most delicious and nutritious winter dishes which adorns the table of people in the Kashmir valley, especially during winter.

As per the experts, this reddish-brown Smoked Fish provides great resistance to cold-related diseases. It is used in sub-zero temperatures during winter in Kashmir, as it helps generate more heat in the body which saves one from the bone-chilling winter. The more common it is to find, the easier it is to prepare. By the end of autumn, people in every area near the reservoirs, including Srinagar roast the fish in their traditional way by collecting wild grass and laying it out for drying after collecting it from nearby areas.

This grass is then kept in layered to roast freshly obtained fish by cooking it until it takes all the desired attributes in one to two hours. One of the Agricultural University of Kashmir professors, who holds Master's in Fisheries, Jahan Zeb said that consuming smoked fish has numerous benefits including protection against harmful microorganisms due to the antiseptic properties of the smoke. The chemical components in the fish inhibit the growth of fungi and bacteria and also inhibit viral activity, he said.

Notably, every year, smoked fish is sold in the markets of Kashmir during winter. Women sell them in various parts of Srinagar, however, the trend has declined considerably in the past few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023