Injured Leopard found near Doda town in J-K, rescued
Seeing it struggling, the sarpanch informed the matter to the wildlife department. The wildlife department reached the spot and rescued the injured Leopard.
- Country:
- India
A Leopard was found in injured condition near Panchayat Ghar of the Malwa area near Doda town in Jammu. Although the leopard was injured, it created panic in the area. The local people saw the injured leopard struggling to get up and move from its place.
Seeing it struggling, the sarpanch informed the matter to the wildlife department. The wildlife department reached the spot and rescued the injured Leopard. While talking to the media persons, an official stated that the local sarpanch informed them about the leopard.
"We have rescued the animal and we will be shifting it to Kishtwar where after treatment it will be allowed to move towards the forest area," said an official. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leopard
- Injured Leopard
- Panchayat Ghar
- Kishtwar
- Jammu
- Doda
ALSO READ
Stray leopard captured in a pharma factory, shifted to zoo in Telangana
Leopard kills six-year-old girl in J'khand's Palamu division, third such incident in last 10 days
Gujarat: 7-year-old girl killed by leopard in Junagadh
Leopard which entered university campus in Tirupati captured
Goa: Leopard dies after getting trapped in snare; probe ordered