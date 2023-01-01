Devotees throng in large numbers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple

Thousands of devotees have been thronging Jhandewalan Temple in New Delhi since Sunday Morning, on the occasion of New Year. Long queues of devotees could be seen at the temple, who have come to offer their prayers on the first day of the new year.

According to the temple authorities, the temple is expected to have a footfall of nearly one lakh fifty thousand devotees. Devotees could be seen entering the temple in several queues since morning. The temple authorities claimed that they have made all arrangements for the devotees who are coming for darshan at the temple.

Apart from this, facilities of QR codes have also been arranged, through which the devotees can pre-book their darshan in advance to avoid the crowd. Parking facilities have also been arranged for the devotees arriving at the temple by car.

"After a long wait of almost 2 years, devotees are coming to the temple in large numbers for darshan. This time there is no restriction, all the doors of the temple are open. Devotees can comfortably visit the temple by standing in queue for the darshan," said a temple official. "Due to Covid-19 only a limited number of devotees were arriving at the temple, but this year, devotees are coming in large numbers on the new year," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)