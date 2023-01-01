Left Menu

Four injured in Greater Noida scuffle during New Year celebrations

Four people were injured in a scuffle which ensued during the New Year celebrations on Saturday night at Greater Noida, according to a statement by Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:14 IST
Four injured in Greater Noida scuffle during New Year celebrations
UP Police personnel on the night of 31 December (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were injured in a scuffle which ensued during the New Year celebrations on Saturday night at Greater Noida, according to a statement by Gautam Budh Nagar Police. The incident occurred at around 11.30 pm on Saturday night in Gaur city First Avenue under the Bisrakh Police Station.

According to Police, a dispute occurred between two groups over taking a selfie. Both groups were celebrating the New Year on the night of December 31, when the incident occurred. The four people who were injured in the incident were given first aid, said police in a statement. Necessary legal action is also being taken against the accused persons.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued several directives to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the New Year Celebrations. Security was tightened across the state on the occasion. Special arrangements were made for the Lucknow, the state capital. The police deployed additional force, a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad to ensure safe and smooth celebrations across the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023