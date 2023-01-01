B. Satheesh Balan appointed as Commissioner of newly formed Sonipat Police Commissionerate

Left Menu

The Haryana Government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday appointed 2004 batch Indian Police Service Officer B. Satheesh Balan as the Commissioner of Police, Sonipat

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday appointed 2004 batch Indian Police Service Officer B. Satheesh Balan as the Commissioner of Police, Sonipat through official notification. The orders were issued on January 1, 2023.

Earlier, he was posted as the Inspector General (IG) of Police (Special Task Force) along with an Additional Charge of IG/Prisons and IGP/ SVB (Hr.) with the Haryana Police. On the other hand, 2013 batch IPS officer Himangshu Garg was shunted out of his present posting at the Superintendent of Police, Sonipat and has been attached to Police headquarters in Panchkula. According to the notification, his posting orders will be issued later.

The Haryana Government has created the new Sonepat Police Commissionerate which starts functioning from Sunday, according to an earlier notification issued by the Haryana government. The newly formed commissionerate will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, and hence B. Satheesh Kumar has been appointed as the Commissioner. (ANI)

