Left Menu

Locals of Rajouri thank Government for providing road connectivity first time

"Today as you have reached the last area of Budhal region in the Pir Panjal area from the headquarters of Rajouri, you might have seen a blacktopped highway. the road is active throughout the year," Aijaz added.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:31 IST
Locals of Rajouri thank Government for providing road connectivity first time
Development work in full progress in the far flung areas of Rajouri distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The people from far-flung areas in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their gratitude to the Centre-led BJP government for providing road connectivity up to their residential houses near the Pirpanjal Mountain ranges. Residents of more than six villages living in higher areas near the Pirpanjal Mountains Ranges thanked the Modi government for providing connectivity with the main Rajouri.

"I want to say that the Centre-led BJP government have emphasised more on providing road connectivity in this area. Before this, you might have heard that a patient hailing from a far-flung area dying on his way to way before reaching the hospital," Aijaz Ahmad local told ANI. Aijaz added that today you can see a network of roads being constructed in these far-flung areas.

"Today as you have reached the last area of Budhal region in the Pir Panjal area from the headquarters of Rajouri, you might have seen a blacktopped highway. the road is active throughout the year," Aijaz added. Executive Engineer Public works Department (PWD), (Rural and backward) Department Rajouri Maqbool Hussain told ANI, "we have made a lot of achievements in various sectors in 2022. 27 schemes were approved and work is in progress as far as other schemes are concerned. People living in these areas are pleased with the work of the government."

Hussain said that a record level of 180 kms blacktopping work was done in the Rajouri district in the preceding year. 'We have completed work in 16 schemes. We have also done BT work in other sectors also," Hussain added.

All development works including bridges were built to provide inter-village connectivity in Block Darhal in Rajouri, Hussain added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023