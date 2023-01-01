ICCR felicitates foreign artistes of Indian classical music and dance

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on Sunday felicitated foreign artistes of Indian dance and music from several countries such as Iran and Malaysia selected through a first-of-its-kind talent recognition initiative.

These artistes, selected from eight to ten countries, will also perform at the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event to be organised this month in Indore, ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said.

On Sunday, in association with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), ICCR felicitated these artistes at an event, titled "Pratibha Sangam", at its auditorium here.

Sahasrabuddhe said this is a first-of-its-kind initiative in which foreign-based artistes of Indian dance and music were recognised and awarded.

Several artistes at the event performed various forms of Indian classical dance such as Odissi and Kathak.

