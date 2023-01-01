Left Menu

India's electricity consumption grows 11 pc to 121.19 billion units in December

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 16:04 IST
India's electricity consumption grows 11 pc to 121.19 billion units in December
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's power consumption logged a double-digit growth of over 11 per cent to 121.19 billion units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago period, according to government data.

The robust growth of power consumption indicates sustained momentum of economic activities in December.

Experts say power consumption and demand will further increase in January due to use of heating appliances, especially in the northern parts of the country, and further improvement in economic activities.

In December 2021, power consumption stood at 109.17 billion units (BU), higher than the 105.62 BU in the same month of 2020, the data showed.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 205.03 gigawatt (GW) in December 2022.

The peak power supply stood at 183.24 GW December 2021 and 182.78 GW in December 2020.

The peak power demand met was 170.49 GW in the pre-pandemic December 2019. Electricity consumption in December 2019 stood at 101.08 BU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023