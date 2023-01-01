China continuing Mao's policy of clamping down on Buddhism: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday extended New Year greetings to Buddhists across the world on the last day of the 3-day special teaching which came to an end at Kalachakra Ground in Bihar's Bodh Gaya. Thousands of monks and devotees here today offered special prayers to the Tibetan spiritual leader wishing him a long life. Thousands of devotees from every corner of the world were present in this program.

Prayers were offered on the occasion according to Tibetan tradition for the long life of the Dalai Lama. Dance and music were also presented by Tibetan artists. Speaking to ANI, Dalai Lama's Hindi translator, Kailash Sonbodh said that Dalai Lama while extending best wishes said that his health is keeping well.

"Today's programme was to offer prayers for his holiness Dalai Lama. In the beginning, his holiness gave the best wishes on the occasion of the new year. Then he said that this is a very precious day today at Bodh Gaya. Today is the new year and all Buddhists are offering prayers for long life. He gave best wishes to the people living here and around the world. He said that his health is well and that he would live till 115 to 120 years of age," Sonbodh said. The translator informed that the prayers were also offered today for "world peace".

However, Sonbodh clarified that Dalai Lama, who had accused on Saturday the Chinese government of trying to decimate Buddism, did not say anything about the neighbouring country today. "These prayers are also for world peace. He did not say anything about China today. He gave best wishes to the people, be it from China or elsewhere. He said that change is taking place and things are changing, and the situation will get better," he said.

"He (Dalai Lama) had said yesterday that in China, the government does not believe in any religion and terms Buddhism as poison. It was an idea of Mao Zedong which they (the Chinese government) are still continuing. But the public of China has devotion for him. He himself said that the people of China have devotion for him. He gave best wishes for all of them," Sonbodh added. Earlier on Saturday, in a sharp attack on China's moves to eliminate Buddhism Dalai Lama has said China is attempting to target and destroy Buddhism but it won't succeed.

The Tibetan spiritual leader accused China of considering Buddhism poisonous and of carrying out a systematic campaign to destroy and weed it out from China, by destroying its institutions, but it has totally failed in doing so. At the Bodh Gaya event Dalai Lama said, "We have strong faith in Buddha dharma, when I visit trans-Himalayan regions, I find local people very devoted to dharma and it is the case in Mongolia and in China too though the system (Chinese government) sees dharma as poison and tried to destroy it, but they are not successful. Buddhism was harmed by the Chinese government. Buddhism could not be destroyed from China. Even today, there are many people who believe in Buddhism in China."

Dalai Lama said that the Chinese government destroyed many Buddhist Viharas, but the number of followers of Buddhism has not decreased in China. He said that many Buddhist monasteries still exist in China and people there have a deep connection with Buddhism.

"Those who are showing faith in me as well as faith in Buddhism, must accept the Bodhicitta (spiritual awakening) that I am imparting. Be it Tibetan or Mongolian or China, there are many Buddhist monasteries in China. I have been to China many times. Many Buddha Viharas exist there even today. People have Buddhism and Buddha in their minds. There is a lot of attachment towards Buddhism. The Chinese have an ancient relationship with Buddhism," he said. (ANI)

