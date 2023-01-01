Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt will fully support Rishabh Pant's treatment: CM Dhami

CM Dhami inquired about the medical treatment being given to Pant and the progress the cricketer has made by the doctors at the hospital.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:25 IST
Uttarakhand govt will fully support Rishabh Pant's treatment: CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Rishabh Pant's mother (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, announced that the state government will provide full help for the treatment of the star Indian cricketer wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who got seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee. CM Dhami reached Max Hospital in Dehradun, and met cricketer Rishabh Pant's mother and family members, inquiring about their well-being. He also inquired about the medical treatment being given to Pant and the progress the cricketer has made by the doctors at the hospital, as per the official sources.

The Uttarakhand CM Dhami inquired about the medical treatment being given to Pant and the progress the cricketer has made from the doctors at the hospital, as per the official sources. He also announced that the Uttarakhand government on 26 January, would honour the bus driver and the staff of Haryana roadways, who saved Rishabh Pant's life.

Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami told ANI, "Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Roorkee today. He is being taken to Dehradun for further treatment. All the healthcare facilities will be taken care of. We pray for his speedy recovery." Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on Friday with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also issued a statement on Friday saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment, as per the BCCI statement shared with the media."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023