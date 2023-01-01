Nashik explosion: CM Shinde orders probe, announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost lives in the Nashik explosion on Sunday after he visited the injured in the hospital. He also announced that treatment expenses of the injured will be borne by the state government.

CM Shinde has also instructed an enquiry to find out the exact reason for the explosion. CM Shinde said, "The expense of treating the injured will be borne by the govt. Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each will be given to families of the deceased. Inquiry to be conducted."

As per official sources, at least two people died and seventeen people are injured after a fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district on Sunday morning. A few hours back Union Minister of State for health and family welfare Bharti Pravin Pawar said to ANI, "One person has died and more than 14 people injured in the incident. The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital."

As per the sources, the factory belongs to the Jindal Company. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire at the factory, as per sources. (ANI)

