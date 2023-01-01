Notice to police chief over Dalit ryots barred to farm
The National Commission for Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, seeking his response to a petition stating he allegedly blocking the path of Dalit farmers going to their farmland. In the notice to V Balakrishnan, the Commission said the petition submitted by an individual sought action against those blocking the path in a village.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, seeking his response to a petition stating he allegedly blocking the path of Dalit farmers going to their farmland. In the notice to V Balakrishnan, the Commission said the petition submitted by an individual sought action against those blocking the path in a village. A 95-year-old Dalit farmer of Uppilipalayam was not allowed to enter his farm for cultivation, which was a crime under the SC/ST Act, the petition claimed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- Uppilipalayam
- Caste
- Balakrishnan
- Coimbatore
- Commission
- The National Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AAP is the vehicle to bring change, make India a nation where nobody fights over religion and caste: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
No relief for MP Navneet Rana in `bogus' caste certificate case
Inclusion of tribal communities in ST list: MPs raise issues of basic amenities, fake caste certificates
Govt has not enumerated caste-wise population Census since Independence, says MHA
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking caste-based census for OBCs