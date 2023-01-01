Left Menu

Notice to police chief over Dalit ryots barred to farm

The National Commission for Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, seeking his response to a petition stating he allegedly blocking the path of Dalit farmers going to their farmland. In the notice to V Balakrishnan, the Commission said the petition submitted by an individual sought action against those blocking the path in a village.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:45 IST
The National Commission for Schedule Caste has issued a notice to the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, seeking his response to a petition stating he allegedly blocking the path of Dalit farmers going to their farmland. In the notice to V Balakrishnan, the Commission said the petition submitted by an individual sought action against those blocking the path in a village. A 95-year-old Dalit farmer of Uppilipalayam was not allowed to enter his farm for cultivation, which was a crime under the SC/ST Act, the petition claimed.

