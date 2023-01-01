Left Menu

Recruitment process for 216 posts in Palghar police to begin on Monday

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:57 IST
Recruitment process for 216 posts in Palghar police to begin on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

The recruitment process for the 211 constable and five drivers posts in Palghar police will begin on Monday, a senior official said.

A total of 11,519 applications have been received for the constable posts and 555 persons have applied to become drivers, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

''The applications for the constable posts comprise 9,529 from men and 1,990 from women, while 547 men and eight women have applied for posts of driver,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023