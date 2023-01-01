3 workers dead, 4 others injured in fire at firecrackers factory in Maharashtra's Solapur

Three workers of a firecrackers factory died while four others were injured after the manufacturing unit caught fire in the Shirale village in Maharashtra's Solapur on Sunday afternoon, the police said. According to the preliminary information from the police, nearly 40 labourers were working in the firecracker factory during the time of the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Ambulances were rushed to the spot soon after the incident and the search rescue operation was initiated. "Three women died on the spot. The bodies of all three women have been recovered," the police said.

They further informed that the injured have been shifted to the Pangri Rural Hospital. "Three women have been seriously injured. A patient has been shifted to a government hospital in Osmanabad for treatment as the condition is critical. The death toll is expected to increase," the police said.

Dr Virendra Patil, Medical Superintendent of Rural Hospital Pangri told ANI that the bodies of the deceased women have not been identified so far. "There are bodies of three women in Rural Hospital Pangri, they have not been identified, and the police administration is investigating the matter. Bodies of three women have been recovered," he said.

According to the locals, 6 to 7 workers working in the factory have been seriously injured. Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

