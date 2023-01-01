Left Menu

3 workers dead, 4 others injured in fire at firecrackers factory in Maharashtra's Solapur

Three workers of a firecrackers factory died while four others were injured after the manufacturing unit caught fire in the Shirale village in Maharashtra's Solapur on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 19:37 IST
3 workers dead, 4 others injured in fire at firecrackers factory in Maharashtra's Solapur
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers of a firecrackers factory died while four others were injured after the manufacturing unit caught fire in the Shirale village in Maharashtra's Solapur on Sunday afternoon, the police said. According to the preliminary information from the police, nearly 40 labourers were working in the firecracker factory during the time of the fire. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Ambulances were rushed to the spot soon after the incident and the search rescue operation was initiated. "Three women died on the spot. The bodies of all three women have been recovered," the police said.

They further informed that the injured have been shifted to the Pangri Rural Hospital. "Three women have been seriously injured. A patient has been shifted to a government hospital in Osmanabad for treatment as the condition is critical. The death toll is expected to increase," the police said.

Dr Virendra Patil, Medical Superintendent of Rural Hospital Pangri told ANI that the bodies of the deceased women have not been identified so far. "There are bodies of three women in Rural Hospital Pangri, they have not been identified, and the police administration is investigating the matter. Bodies of three women have been recovered," he said.

According to the locals, 6 to 7 workers working in the factory have been seriously injured. Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023