Hyderabad will be first city with 100 per cent sewerage facilities by next April-May: KTR

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries of Telangana, K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday that Hyderabad will be the first city in India to have hundred per cent sewerage facilities by next April-May. He said this at the inauguration event of the Kothaguda-Kondapur flyover at Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The minister emphasized the infrastructure development that happened over a period of time in Hyderabad and also outlined the future projects which are in the pipeline. "Keeping the floods of October 2020 in mind, we have developed the Strategic Nala development program with around Rs 1000 crores. We will finish the project by this March-April. Hyderabad will be the first city in India to have 100 per cent sewerage facilities by April-May. We are building 31 new Sewage treatment plants (STP) with Rs 3,866 crores. We have also started the Hyderabad Airport Metro project in December 2022 which will be completed in 2-3 years. We will also launch more than 3,000 electric buses with the aim to reduce the pollution in Hyderabad city," he said at the event.

Rama Rao said, "We started the Shaikpet flyover in 2022. In 2023, we are inaugurating the Kothaguda multilevel flyover and underpass that was constructed with Rs 263 crores. I hope that this will be beneficial to all people in this locality. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, there are considerable development works happening in Hyderabad unlike any other place in India. It's not just roads, but also drinking water, electricity, sewerage system and many other projects that are coming up with the fast-growing world. Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) is an important one among it." The minister further added, "This flyover is the 34th successful project under the SRDP scheme."

Rama Rao claimed, "The infrastructure development in Hyderabad is happening a lot faster than any other city. Anyone who visits Hyderabad for the first time will be surprised. After the COVID pandemic, most people visiting Hyderabad put up posts on social media that Hyderabad has changed a lot and they never expected it to witness such change over a short period of time. After the formation of Telangana, we are working with the aim towards development and welfare. We have done so many projects in the last eight years. Since Hyderabad is the center of the Telangana state, it should be protected in all ways. Lakhs of people from different places, states, cities and districts come to Hyderabad as there are more opportunities for education and jobs here." About the government's achievement, Rama Rao said, "We have completed works to bring drinking water from Krishna River and Kaleswaram that will be sufficient for upto 50 years ahead. We resolved the electricity issue within six months of the formation of the government. We have completed around 34 projects with more than Rs 8000 crores under the SRDP scheme. We will complete 11 more projects in this scheme in 2023." (ANI)

