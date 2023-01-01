Left Menu

Man with bullet injuries found dead in car

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-01-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:27 IST
A man was found dead with a bullet injury in his head on Sunday, police here said.

His body was found in a car at Nettigere village. The police suspect Pradeep (47), a resident of the city, shot himself. However, investigations are underway, and a forensic team reached the spot to find the actual cause of the death, said the police.

A purported suicide note was also found at the spot, the police said adding that the note had names and phone numbers of a politician and five others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

