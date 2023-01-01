Left Menu

Woman dies after being dragged for 4 km by car in Delhi, 5 apprehended; DCW issues summons

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhis Sultanpuri on Sunday, police said. Meanwhile, a purported video of the womans body without clothes and broken legs made rounds on social media.

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday, police said. Five men travelling in the Maruti Baleno have been apprehended, they said. Meanwhile, a purported video of the woman's body without clothes and broken legs made rounds on social media.

