Anurag Thakur inspects Prasar Bharati station in Jaisalmer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:37 IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur inspected the Jaisalmer station of Prasar Bharati and instructed several measures for cleanliness on the first day of the New Year.

Thakur has been spearheading a space audit and disposal of scrap across various offices of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

On the first day of the New Year, Thakur visited the Akashvani centre in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and gave several suggestions for its cleanliness and disposal of scrap there.

Talking to reporters, he said the central government has worked in the interests of the poor, farmers and soldiers.

He referred to the recent changes in the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for the ex-servicemen and highlighted benefits of various government schemes such as Kisan Samman Nidhi and free grain distribution.

As part of this audit, Thakur had first visited the Doordarshan Kendra in Ahmedabad on September 29.

Over the last few months, close to 11.5 lakh square feet of area has been vacated in various offices of the ministry including the one lakh square feet area at the Soochna Bhawan in the national capital.

Thakur said Jaisalmer has a glorious history and the country is proud of its art and culture. Pitching for giving a platform to folk artistes and musical instruments, he said that All India Radio has given fair opportunities to all for years.

Taking a dig at the Rajasthan government, Thakur told reporters the law and order in the state has deteriorated due to infighting in the ruling dispensation.

