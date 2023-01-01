J-K: One arrested with heroin, arms, ammunition in Kupwara

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested one person from the Karnah area of the J-K's Kupwara district and recovered a huge quantity of arms, ammunition, and narcotics. The accused has been identified as Umar Aziz, a resident of Chatkadi.

The police also recovered five Pistols, 10 Pistol Magazines, 77 Pistol rounds, one pistol cleaning rod, one Pistol User Manual guide, four Hand Grenades, and 10 packets of Heroin like narcotics substance weighing 9.450 Kgs. As per inputs, the consignment was meant for the TRF offshoot of the proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar e Toiba (LeT).

According to the police officials, a joint search operation was carried out by a police team led by SHO Karnah along with a team of Army 6 JAK RIF on the basis of specific information received by District Police Kupwara, that a huge consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics has been smuggled in by two persons in Chatkadi area of Police Station Karnah. The police said that Umar confessed to receiving of a consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics by him and his other associate.

"On Umar's disclosure, a detailed search was carried out and a huge consignment of narcotics and arms and ammunition was recovered from Garangnard Chatkadi," the police said. An FIR under sections 7/25 of IA Act, 5 Explosive Substances Act 8/21-29 NDPS Act 13,18, 20, 23 and 38 UA(P)Act stands registered and an investigation was taken up. (ANI)

