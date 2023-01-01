PM Modi condoles demise of veteran BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow on the demise of veteran BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao.

The Prime Minister said that Rao would remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP workers.

"Shri PV Chalapathi Rao Garu will be remembered for his outstanding service and patriotic zeal. He will remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP Karyakartas. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

