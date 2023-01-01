Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of veteran BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sorrow on the demise of veteran BJP leader PV Chalapathi Rao.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 22:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister said that Rao would remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP workers.

"Shri PV Chalapathi Rao Garu will be remembered for his outstanding service and patriotic zeal. He will remain a source of inspiration for countless BJP Karyakartas. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

