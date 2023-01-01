Left Menu

Punjab: Winter holidays extended till Jan 8 amid cold wave conditions

The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023.

The Punjab Government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and government-aided schools till January 8. All schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, taking to Twitter said, "Due to the severe cold and fog in the state, in view of the health and safety of school students and teachers, holidays have been extended from January 2 to January 8 in all government, aided, recognized and private schools of Punjab." Meanwhile, the Gorakhpur District Magistrate (DM) on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class VIII for two days on January 2, 2023, and January 3, 2023, in view of the cold. (ANI)

