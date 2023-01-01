Left Menu

UP: Police bust online gaming racket, one arrested

Four smartphones, a MacBook, along with cash were also recovered from his possession, they said.

UP: Police bust online gaming racket, one arrested
Prayagraj police busted Illegal gaming gang (Image/ ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly running an online gaming racket and operating, Prayagraj police said on Sunday. Four smartphones, a MacBook, along with cash were also recovered from his possession, they said.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Avtar Singh. Ramit Sharma, Prayagraj Commissioner of Police said, "The accused was associated with a group of gamers based in different countries. The gang was operating through multiple accounts and did financial transactions in cryptocurrency. They would create accounts and receive money from participants, and convert the money into cryptocurrency."

"The accused during questioning revealed that a large number of people were associated with them, and used online gaming applications for monetary transactions," Sharma said. He said that four mobile phones, a MacBook, and other electronic devices have been seized. Further investigation is on, and a hunt to identify and nab others is on, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

