Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Devotees throng temples and take holy dip in Ganga on New Year

Pilgrims enter the Ganges at 'Har Ki Pauri' in the city of Dharma at the beginning of their new year for various reasons.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 23:19 IST
Uttarakhand: Devotees throng temples and take holy dip in Ganga on New Year
Devotees take a dip in the holy Ganges. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people on Sunday visited Uttarakhand on the occasion of New Year 2023. A lot of enthusiasm could be seen on the very first day itself, with tourists arriving here from different states.

People are starting their New year by coming to the famous 'Har Ki Pauri'. Pilgrims enter the Ganges at 'Har Ki Pauri' in the city of Dharma at the beginning of their new year for various reasons.

Manju Malik, a tourist, said, "On the first day of New Year, people had different aspirations. 'Har ki Pauri' Haridwar is a holy place. God resides here. Haridwar is a symbol of faith and so I am here." "I took a dip in Ganga and now I will be going to the temple for the darshan. We will continue with our faith and practice even if it is the English New Year," he added.

"On the first day of the English New Year, I have come to take a dip in the holy Ganga. I have come here so that the new year shall be filled with happiness and prosperity for my country, and all our wishes come true," said Himanshu, a tourist from Mathura. He said, "I have prayed to gods that my country progresses at the same pace it has been progressing in the last 12 years."

"It felt cold during the dips in the river however it is all okay now," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
2
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global
4
Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

Tour game not needed before India series, insists Australia head coach

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023