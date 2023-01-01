Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh's hotel; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district after a gas cylinder exploded on Sunday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district following a gas cylinder explosion on Sunday morning, the police said. According to the fire department officials, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The hotel was located near Chandni Talkies road of Gaushala Chowk, where the fire broke out at around 11.00 am. The owner of the hotel, Vikrant Kesarwani said that the explosion occurred while they were preparing tea.

"We tried a lot to control the fire but there was a blast in the cylinder after which the hotel was set on fire," Kesarwani said. The owners of the hotel said that they managed to come out safely and they suffered a huge loss as several items were gutted.

The fire was doused sometime later after three fire engines were deployed. RP Parmar, Fire Officer said, "The fire was controlled soon and no casualty has been reported." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

