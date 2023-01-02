Left Menu

Mumbai Police nabs man who threatened to blow up Bandra church

The Mumbai Police have arrested a person from Kolkata who allegedly threatened to blow up the Mount Mary Church in Bandra area,

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 10:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 10:50 IST
Mumbai Police nabs man who threatened to blow up Bandra church
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police nabbed a person who allegedly threatened to blow up Mount Mary Church in Bandra area, police said on Monday. According to the police the accused was arrested from Kolkata after he sent a mail threatening to blow up the Mount Mary Church.

The police traced the accused's location by tracking the IP address and arrested him. Mumbai Police further informed that the motive of the accused in sending those mail is yet to be ascertained and will be known only after the enquiry.

On December 30, the Mount Mary church in Bandra received a threatening email warning of an attack by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, informed police officials. Police registered a case u/s 505(3) of IPC against unknown persons.

The police officials later in the day informed that another email was received following the first one where the sender claimed to be the mother of the child who allegedly sent the first threat email. "In it, the mother apologized saying that her child is mentally ill so he sent such a message," informed police officials.

In a separate incident on the same day, the Mumbai Police control room received an anonymous call on Friday night saying that there will be explosions in Mumbai on New Year's Eve. The caller identified himself as Azhar Hussain from Uttar Pradesh and said that he has weapons and RDX.

Acting on the call, a team from the Azad Maidan Police station immediately started the investigation and arrested the caller. The police later found out that the call was a hoax, and arrested the caller. The police revealed that the accused caller was identified as Narendra Kavle and he had made this call in an inebriated condition.

Further investigations are underway in both cases, the police have said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023