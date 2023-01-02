Left Menu

Fortnight after seeking facilities, Class 8 Karnataka student mowed down

Akkavva, who was crushed by a car while on her way to school, had submitted a letter to the local MLA requesting transport facilities for students two weeks back.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 10:51 IST
Fortnight after seeking facilities, Class 8 Karnataka student mowed down
Akkavva's kin and villagers hold protest in Karnataka village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student of Class 8 was crushed to death by a car while on her way to school in a Karnataka village of Belagavi district, just 14 days after she requested the local MLA to provide transport facilities for students in the area. Angry and devastated family members of the teenager, her friends and villagers blocked the road in protest against the government's apathy and lack of transport facilities.

The deceased, Akkavva Hoolikatti, died after coming under the car in Shivanoor village on Sunday. Akkavva had submitted a letter to Kittur MLA Doddagoudar Mahantesh requesting transport facilities two weeks back to which the minister allegedly failed to respond. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

