J-K: Two injured in suspected explosion at Rajouri

The suspected explosion occurred in Rajouri's Upper Dangri Village, and the injured have been taken to a hospital, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 10:51 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two people were injured in a suspected explosion in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The suspected explosion occurred in Rajouri's Upper Dangri Village, and the injured have been taken to a hospital, said sources.

Further details are awaited. Terrorists killed four civilians in the same village on Sunday, officials said.

An incident of firing was reported in Dangri area of Rajouri on Sunday in which four people were killed and six injured, police said. The firing was done by two terrorists at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village.

As per the information, two terrorists targeted three houses in Upper Dangri area. Four casualties were reported. Security forces were also carrying out searches in the area. Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army troops have cordoned off the area. We will try to neutralize the two terrorists soon," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

