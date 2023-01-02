DCW chief poses series of questions to Delhi Police over death of woman in road accident
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday asked police to clarify if the woman, whose body was dragged for four kilometres by a car that had hit her scooter, was sexually harassed and if the accused had a criminal history.
The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing a woman without clothes and broken legs surfaced on social media.
