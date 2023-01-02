Union Minister Aswini Vaishnaw announces ex-gratia for passengers injured in train derailment incident

Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 for people injured in the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailment incident that took place near Pali in Rajasthan during the wee hours on Monday. "Compensation granted Rs 1 lakh towards grievous injuries, and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," the minister said in a tweet.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he ensured all the emergency assistance to the affected passengers of the train. "Constantly monitoring the unfortunate accident of the Bandra-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. All emergency assistance and timely medical support were ensured," he tweeted.

11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train during the wee hours on Monday as per the Northern Western Railway. The incident occurred at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division.

Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur, officials said. Help desks have been set up at all boarding stations of the train for assistance. Passengers and their families can also contact, 138 and 1072, for any information, CPRO, North Western Railway said.

The incident also forced the railways to cancel four trains, and diverted another as train services on the section was affected after the incident. (ANI)

