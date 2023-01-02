Zinc futures rise on spot demand
Zinc prices on Monday increased by Rs 1.30 to Rs 269.30 per kilogram in the futures trade, amid a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 1.30 or 0.49 per cent at Rs 269.30 per kg with a business turnover of 2,126 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.
