Copper futures gain on higher demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Copper prices on Monday rose by 0.29 per cent to Rs 720.80 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 2.10 or 0.29 per cent at Rs 720.80 per kg in a business turnover of 4,284 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants.

