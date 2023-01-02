Left Menu

VE Commercial Vehicles total sales rise 17.3 pc to 7,221 units in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 13:55 IST
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Monday reported a 17.3 per cent growth in total sales at 7,221 units in December 2022.

The company, a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 6,154 units in December 2021, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

December 2022 sales included 7,003 units of Eicher brand and 218 units of Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 6,671 units last month as compared to 5,192 units in December 2021, a growth of 28.5 per cent.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses, however, declined 59 per cent at 332 units, as compared to 810 units in December 2021, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

