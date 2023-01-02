European shares rise in first trading session of 2023
European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.
European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks. The energy sector added 0.8%. The STOXX 600 ended 2022 with sharp losses, driven by central banks' aggressive policy tightening to rein in soaring prices, economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war that increased inflationary pressures and growing concerns over COVID cases in China.
Germany's finance minister expects inflation in Europe's biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but expects high energy prices to be the new normal. The German benchmark DAX added 0.5%.
London and Dublin stock exchanges will be closed for New Year's day, while other European exchanges started the year on a positive note. Croatia rang in the new year with two historic changes, as the European Union's youngest member joined both the EU's border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Croatia rang
- New Year's day
- Dublin
- China
- Germany
- London
- Russia
- German
- European
- Europe
ALSO READ
Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - ministry
PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue, not sign of good politician: Raut
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Heating back on in Kyiv after Russia strikes
Four people wounded by shelling of Russian region, governor says