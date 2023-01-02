Left Menu

European shares rise in first trading session of 2023

European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.

European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday, after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks. The energy sector added 0.8%. The STOXX 600 ended 2022 with sharp losses, driven by central banks' aggressive policy tightening to rein in soaring prices, economic slowdown, the Russia-Ukraine war that increased inflationary pressures and growing concerns over COVID cases in China.

Germany's finance minister expects inflation in Europe's biggest economy to drop to 7% this year and to continue falling in 2024 and beyond, but expects high energy prices to be the new normal. The German benchmark DAX added 0.5%.

London and Dublin stock exchanges will be closed for New Year's day, while other European exchanges started the year on a positive note. Croatia rang in the new year with two historic changes, as the European Union's youngest member joined both the EU's border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency.

