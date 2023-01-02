Pakistan December CPI rises 24.5% year on year - statistics bureau
Pakistan's consumer price index rose 24.5% in December, year-on-year, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
Prices were up 0.5% in December from the previous month, the bureau said in a press release.
In November, the CPI rise was 23.8%, year-on-year.
