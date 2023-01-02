Left Menu

TVS Motor sales slip 3.58 pc to 2,42,012 units in Dec

02-01-2023
TVS Motor sales slip 3.58 pc to 2,42,012 units in Dec
Representative Image
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 3.58 per cent decline in total sales to 2,42,012 units in December 2022.

The company sold 2,50,993 units in December 2021, TVS Motor said in a statement.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 10 per cent to 1,61,369 units last month compared to 1,46,763 units in December 2021.

Motorcycle sales were lower at 1,24,705 units against 1,33,700 units in December 2021. On the other hand, scooter sales grew to 76,766 units in December 2022 from 67,533 units in the year-ago month.

TVS Motor said its electric two-wheeler iQube Electric registered sales of 11,071 units last month against 1,212 units in December 2021.

The total exports last month slipped to 79,402 units compared to 1,03,420 units in December 2021.

Three-wheeler sales were also lower last month at 14,346 units against 15,541 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

