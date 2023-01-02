NMDC hikes iron ore lump rates by Rs 200/ton
- Country:
- India
State-owned NMDC on Monday announced that it has hiked the prices of iron ore lumps by Rs 200 to Rs 4,300 per tonne.
The country's largest iron ore miner has also increased rates of iron ore fines by Rs 500 to Rs 3,410/tonne, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.
The prices are effective January 1, and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, the company said.
Lump ore or high-grade iron contains 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content.
In the last price revision announced on November 30, NMDC had fixed the rate of the lump at Rs 4,100 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 2,910 a tonne with immediate effect.
Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of the steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways. Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes over 17 per cent to India's total iron ore production.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COP15: India calls for new, dedicated fund for biodiversity conservation
Lucknow to host 63rd session of Indian Historical Records Committee from Dec 18-19
India, Bangladesh have "umbilical connection": B'desh air chief
Air India flight from Hyderabad to Dubai diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch
Women's FIH Nations Cup: India beats Spain in final to gain promotion to Pro League 2023-24