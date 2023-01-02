KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES

PULSES (In Rs./quintal) Moong Dal :8950.00-10200.00 Masoor Dal :7100.00-11250.00 Gatar Dal :6000.00-6250.00 Gram Dal :5900.00-6400.00 Matar Dal :6300.00-6450.00 Urad Dal :9000.00-9600.00 Moth Dal :8500.00-8750.00 Arhar Dal :10,200.00-10,700.00 ---- RICE (In Rs./quintal) Coarse :2400.00-2980.00 Minikit :4150.00-4480.00 Govind Bhog:6000.00-6400.00 Dehradun :6800.00-7800.00 (all rates are including GST) (more)

