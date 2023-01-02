Left Menu

Delhi: Chemist held for selling buprenorphine tablets, injection vials

The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar (37), a resident of Delhi. He was allegedly selling and supplying drugs, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district arrested a chemist for allegedly selling and supplying Buprenorphine tablets and injection vials, the police said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Manish Kumar (37), a resident of Delhi. He was allegedly selling and supplying illegal drugs, officials said.

Officials said that the Bindapur police received a tip-off regarding the illegal sale and supply of the drugs, and on the basis of this, a joint team of anti-narcotics cell and Bindapur police raided the chemist shop in Uttam Nagar and nabbed the accused. During the raid in Manish's shop, nine Buprenorphine tablets, fifteen Buprenorphine injections vials and 100 dipso van single-use hypodermic syringes were recovered from the shop, officials said.

The accused has been arrested and a case U/s 8(C)/22 NDPS Act was registered at PS Bindapur, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

