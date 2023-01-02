Left Menu

Nissan Motor India total wholesales rise 28 pc in December

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Nissan Motor India on Monday reported a 28 per cent rise in total wholesales at 8,991 units in December 2022.

The company had sold a total of 7,026 units in the same month a year ago, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 32.89 per cent last month at 2,020 units as compared to 3,010 units in December 2021, it added.

However, exports grew by 73.6 per cent at 6,971 units over 4,016 units in the year-ago month.

''The year has been challenging on the supply side, customer interest has been strong specially in the festive period. The higher purchasing power of the customers is driving interest towards aspirational products,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

