Left Menu

Paradip Port signs off 2022 with record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December

The Port is poised to set all time record cargo handling of more than 125 MMT in current fiscal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:50 IST
Paradip Port signs off 2022 with record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The New Year 2023 began at Paradip Port with a bang as Team PPA signed off 2022 by clocking highest ever monthly cargo throughput in the history of all Major Ports in the country, with all time record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December, 2022. Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA congratulated the Team PPA for this magnificent performance. The New Year 2023 is going to augur well for the Port, as it is all set to cross the coveted 100 MMT cargo handling mark, in the month of January itself.

The Port is poised to set all time record cargo handling of more than 125 MMT in current fiscal. Till December, 2022 PPA has handled 96.81 MMT cargo against 83.6 MMT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Various system improvement measures, introduced by the port during this year, fuelled growth to the tune of 15.5% over last year.

Coastal Thermal Coal handling has shown a remarkable 58.11% growth in comparison to previous fiscal and it also constitutes about 31.56% of total cargo volume handled at the Port. Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country and has plans even to coastal ship thermal coal to power houses, located in Rajasthan, UP and Haryana.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023