Paradip Port signs off 2022 with record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December

The New Year 2023 began at Paradip Port with a bang as Team PPA signed off 2022 by clocking highest ever monthly cargo throughput in the history of all Major Ports in the country, with all time record cargo handling of 12.6 MMT in December, 2022. Shri P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA congratulated the Team PPA for this magnificent performance. The New Year 2023 is going to augur well for the Port, as it is all set to cross the coveted 100 MMT cargo handling mark, in the month of January itself.

The Port is poised to set all time record cargo handling of more than 125 MMT in current fiscal. Till December, 2022 PPA has handled 96.81 MMT cargo against 83.6 MMT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Various system improvement measures, introduced by the port during this year, fuelled growth to the tune of 15.5% over last year.

Coastal Thermal Coal handling has shown a remarkable 58.11% growth in comparison to previous fiscal and it also constitutes about 31.56% of total cargo volume handled at the Port. Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country and has plans even to coastal ship thermal coal to power houses, located in Rajasthan, UP and Haryana.

(With Inputs from PIB)