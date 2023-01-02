CIL's coal supply to power sector up 11 pc at 433 MT

CIL's coal supply to the power sector rose 11 per cent to 432.7 million tonne in the April-December period of current financial year.

In the year-ago period, the supply was 390.2 MT.

The supply to the non-power sector last month was 10.5 MT due to increased output.

Coal India Ltd's output in April-December 2022-23 increased to 479 MT from 413.6 MT in the year-ago period.

''To outdo the annual output target of 700 MT, CIL has to produce 221 MT in Q4 FY23 against 209 MT for comparable quarter last fiscal. Our production pace is already up and expected to rise higher. Another point in our favour is large quantities of over burden removal. We feel positive about scaling over the output target,'' the company said in a statement.

The PSU excavated 1,154 million cubic metres (MCuM) of over burden removal (OBR) till December against 968.6 MCuM in the corresponding period last year.

The PSU supplied close to 508 MT of coal to all consuming segments in April- December, registering a growth of 5.4 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)