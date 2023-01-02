Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:32 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric on Monday said it has sold over 25,000 units in December 2022.

The company, which has been expanding on the direct to consumer front, said it is on track to open 200 outlets by the end of March 2023. Currently, it has 100 experience centres in operation across the country.

Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said 2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub.

''If last year has shown us the true potential of India's EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country,'' he added.

*** Hero Electric crosses 1 lakh sales in 2022 * Hero Electric on Monday said its electric two-wheeler sales crossed over 1 lakh units in 2022.

The company said it is set to achieve its target of 50 lakh EVs in three years and it continues to invest in production capacity enhancement, expanding dealerships, and training and re-skilling private garage owners (PGOs) to build an ecosystem.

It targets to train/re-skill over 25,000 mechanics under its PGO initiative for an enhanced EV-owning experience. *** Ather Energy sells over 9k units in December * Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it has sold 9,187 units in December 2022.

''We exit the year with a strong sales momentum, and despite an industry dip of almost 40 per cent in two-wheeler sales, our December retails grew by 26 per cent over November,'' Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said in a statement.

Importantly, he said, ''Tier 2-3 markets continue to show strong adoption rates, which augurs extremely well for EV adoption across the country.'' Ather Energy continues to expand its retail footprint, adding 14 new outlets and is now present in 70 cities with 89 experience centres, Phokela added.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023