Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric on Monday said it has sold over 25,000 units in December 2022.

The company, which has been expanding on the direct to consumer front, said it is on track to open 200 outlets by the end of March 2023. Currently, it has 100 experience centres in operation across the country.

Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said 2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub.

''If last year has shown us the true potential of India's EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country,'' he added.

*** Hero Electric crosses 1 lakh sales in 2022 * Hero Electric on Monday said its electric two-wheeler sales crossed over 1 lakh units in 2022.

The company said it is set to achieve its target of 50 lakh EVs in three years and it continues to invest in production capacity enhancement, expanding dealerships, and training and re-skilling private garage owners (PGOs) to build an ecosystem.

It targets to train/re-skill over 25,000 mechanics under its PGO initiative for an enhanced EV-owning experience. *** Ather Energy sells over 9k units in December * Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Monday said it has sold 9,187 units in December 2022.

''We exit the year with a strong sales momentum, and despite an industry dip of almost 40 per cent in two-wheeler sales, our December retails grew by 26 per cent over November,'' Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said in a statement.

Importantly, he said, ''Tier 2-3 markets continue to show strong adoption rates, which augurs extremely well for EV adoption across the country.'' Ather Energy continues to expand its retail footprint, adding 14 new outlets and is now present in 70 cities with 89 experience centres, Phokela added.