Left Menu

Bajaj Auto sales fall 22 pc to 2,81,486 units in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:35 IST
Bajaj Auto sales fall 22 pc to 2,81,486 units in Dec
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales to 2,81,486 units in December 2022.

The company posted a total sales of 3,62,470 units in December 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The two-wheeler sales slipped 23 per cent to 2,47,024 units from 3,18,769 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales dipped 2 per cent to 1,25,525 last month compared to 1,27,593 units in December 2021.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,21,499 units against 1,91,176 units a year ago, down 36 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales were also down 21 per cent at 34,462 units against 43,701 units in December 2021.

In the domestic market, commercial vehicle sales rose 25 per cent to 23,030 units from 18,386 units in the same month the previous year, the company said.

However, exports of commercial vehicles declined 55 per cent to 11,432 units in December 2022 compared to 25,315 units in the year-ago month, Bajaj Auto said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023